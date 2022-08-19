Memorial Service for hotshot firefighter Collin Hagan held at MTU’s Rozsa Center

Hagan was raised in Twin Lakes and worked towards pursuing his dream of becoming a hotshot firefighter.
A memorial service was held for U.P native hotshot firefighter Collin Hagan at MTU's Rozsa...
A memorial service was held for U.P native hotshot firefighter Collin Hagan at MTU's Rozsa Center, who died facing the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The memorial service for hotshot firefighter Collin Hagan was held on Thursday at Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Rozsa Center.

Family, friends and fellow firefighters from the U.P and beyond gathered to pay their respects.

“When something like this happens, it ripples through the community and it is felt by everyone immensely,” said Union Interagency Hotshot Crew Member and Collin’s friend Calvin Bowers. “And it brings everyone together pretty close because it hits close to home and it could be any of us out there.”

Born in 1995, Collin was raised in Twin Lakes, and was known as an avid outdoorsman, hockey player, and compassionate individual.

He graduated with an Associates of Applied Sciences Degree from Gogebic Community College in Ironwood before earning his Bachelor of Science in Forestry from MTU.

“Collin worked to protect others and the natural world,” said MTU Interim Provost Andrew Storer. “We are very proud of his achievements and his commitment to our forests, and are incredibly proud of him as one of our graduates.”

He would go on to achieve his dream of becoming a hotshot firefighter by joining the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew in Craig, Colorado.

The crew was present for the memorial, offering a traditional firefighters bell ceremony in honor of him.

According to Bowers, the approach to the service is what Collin would want.

“He wouldn’t want anything super extravagant,” Bowers said. “I think this was the perfect length. Short, sweet and to the point. And I think everyone is satisfied--at least I hope they are.”

As attendees left, they were encouraged to take and plant seedlings in memory of Collin that were being offered following the memorial.

He will be given a private funeral service Friday morning.

