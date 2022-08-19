Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.(RR AUCTION)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneer said.

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604...
2 kids evaluated by hospital personnel after Forsyth Township duplex fire
Whitmer at NMU
Governor Whitmer holds roundtable on rural issues with UP leaders
Former Marquette General Hospital site
UPDATE: NMU Foundation’s legal counsel responds to Rep. Cambensy’s letter to AG Nessel; Cambensy issues new statement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicks off UP Budget Tour in Marquette

Latest News

The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade
Michigan AG Dana Nessel presents Patrolman Nick Calzetta with an Above and Beyond Award.
Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits the Marquette Police Department
Participants try to knock down over 200 clay targets in two days
Negaunee Rod and Gun Club hosts second annual Yooper Side by Side Classic
Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah....
Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach
Attorney General William Barr
Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules