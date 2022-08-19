Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach

Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah. His dad, Jace Oliverson, is an assistant coach on the team.(Source: Jace Oliverson, KSTU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex has FaceTimed with his coach and continues to improve, the coach said Friday.

Mark Ence, the manager for Snow Canyon, Utah, said he told his 12-year-old player, Easton Oliverson, that he loved him and Easton said he loved the coach back.

“It was great to hear his voice,” Ence said.

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts is the 12-year-old's favorite baseball player. (@miraclesfortank via CNN)

Easton has been recovering in the hospital since the accident Monday. His MRI on Wednesday night came back normal, he has begun walking and walked to the bathroom on his own Friday morning, Ence said.

“I’m not familiar with the recovery process of that sort of injury,” Ence said. “But he definitely is improving and the family wanted to let everyone know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and they feel like the prayers are working.”

Ence spoke with reporters hours before Utah, representing the Mountain Region, played its first game of the tournament against Tennessee from the Southeast Region.

With Easton’s condition improving so quickly, his father, Jace will be back in the dugout to resume his role as an assistant coach. In addition, Easton’s brother Brogan was added to the team’s roster.

The 12-year-old fell off the top bunk while sleeping. (KSTU, JACE OLIVERSON, FACEBOOK, @MOOKIEBETTS, LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL, SPENCER BECK, CNN)

“You’re allowed to have 14 on a roster,” Ence said. “We had 13 and we were able to get Easton’s little brother Brogan to come and be with our team, so he arrived yesterday. The family is extremely excited. I think it’s going to be huge for the family in terms of the healing process to have Brogan be there.”

The coaching staff and parents have worked to keep the players’ attention on the upcoming games and enjoying the Little League World Series experience.

“Being kids they bounce back pretty quick. They’ve enjoyed it here and stayed busy,” Ence said. “It’s definitely been more stressful for the parents, but the kids are doing great.”

___

Jake Starr is a journalism student at Penn State.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

