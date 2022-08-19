The Honorable Distillery now open in Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery is now open in Downtown Marquette.

Co-founders Scott Anderson and Anne White share what you can expect from your first visit.

What to expect from your visit to The Honorable Distillery.

Anderson and White detail the small menu and explain the distillation process.

Tia and the co-founders of The Honorable Distillery talk about craft cocktails and the distillation process.

The Honorable Distillery is open Monday-Wednesday from 3 to 11 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Follow The Honorable Distillery on Facebook or learn more about the business at www.thehonorabledistillery.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.