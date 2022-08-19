The Honorable Distillery now open in Downtown Marquette
What to expect from your visit to the craft spirit distillery
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery is now open in Downtown Marquette.
Co-founders Scott Anderson and Anne White share what you can expect from your first visit.
Anderson and White detail the small menu and explain the distillation process.
The Honorable Distillery is open Monday-Wednesday from 3 to 11 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Follow The Honorable Distillery on Facebook or learn more about the business at www.thehonorabledistillery.com.
