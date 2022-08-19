Great Lakes Recovery Centers offering ‘Parent Support Network’ for families facing mental health concerns

GLRC says the programs provide families with continued support outside of the school year.
GLRC says the programs provide families with continued support outside of the school year.(wluc)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan parents can now connect online to a support network for families faced with mental health concerns. Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the National Youth Mental Health Project have teamed up to offer a “Parent Support Network.”

The network is a peer-led support group for parents who have concerns about their child’s mental health.

“The Parent Support Network is a great place for parents to just come together and get the support they need, often when kids are faced with mental health concerns parents are also struggling, they might not know where to bring their child and the Parent Support Network is a great place to get the support they need,” said Amy Poirier, GLRC community relations & marketing director.

The Parent Support Network meets once per month. You can find more information on the Parent Support Network by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604...
2 kids evaluated by hospital personnel after Forsyth Township duplex fire
Whitmer at NMU
Governor Whitmer holds roundtable on rural issues with UP leaders
Former Marquette General Hospital site
UPDATE: NMU Foundation’s legal counsel responds to Rep. Cambensy’s letter to AG Nessel; Cambensy issues new statement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicks off UP Budget Tour in Marquette

Latest News

Munising Public Schools approaching the next school year
Demand for substitute teachers high for many UP schools
Enrollment numbers up in Mid Peninsula
Rural schools seeing changes in enrollment numbers
FILE - Students at Kingsford Middle School
UP schools to see budget increases for 2022-23 academic year
Sign for the Range Bank School Supply Drive
Range Bank holding annual school supply drive