Great Lakes Recovery Centers offering ‘Parent Support Network’ for families facing mental health concerns

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan parents can now connect online to a support network for families faced with mental health concerns. Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the National Youth Mental Health Project have teamed up to offer a “Parent Support Network.”

The network is a peer-led support group for parents who have concerns about their child’s mental health.

“The Parent Support Network is a great place for parents to just come together and get the support they need, often when kids are faced with mental health concerns parents are also struggling, they might not know where to bring their child and the Parent Support Network is a great place to get the support they need,” said Amy Poirier, GLRC community relations & marketing director.

The Parent Support Network meets once per month. You can find more information on the Parent Support Network by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.