Family rescued from water while boating to Grand Island

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriffs Office rescued a family canoeing and kayaking to Grand Island from the Christmas area on Friday around 2:26 PM.

There were reports of a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller said that her husband had fallen out of a kayak into the water was she could no longer see him.

Officers discovered that a mother and daughter were in a canoe while a father and son were in a kayak. The kayak started to take on water while paddling to the island and sunk, leaving the father and son in the water.

The son was able to get to the canoe with his sister and mother. The father stayed with the kayak waiting for help. He began to drift from the canoe until he was out of sight.

Everyone was recovered safely and were transported to the mainland. No names are being released at this time.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger County Rescue “21″ team, US Forest Service Officer and the US Coast Guard assisted on the scene.

