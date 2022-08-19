Family rescued from water while boating to Grand Island

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriffs Office rescued a family canoeing and kayaking to Grand Island from the Christmas area on Friday around 2:26 PM.

There were reports of a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller said that her husband had fallen out of a kayak into the water was she could no longer see him.

Officers discovered that a mother and daughter were in a canoe while a father and son were in a kayak. The kayak started to take on water while paddling to the island and sunk, leaving the father and son in the water.

The son was able to get to the canoe with his sister and mother. The father stayed with the kayak waiting for help. He began to drift from the canoe until he was out of sight.

Everyone was recovered safely and were transported to the mainland. No names are being released at this time.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger County Rescue “21″ team, US Forest Service Officer and the US Coast Guard assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604...
2 kids evaluated by hospital personnel after Forsyth Township duplex fire
Whitmer at NMU
Governor Whitmer holds roundtable on rural issues with UP leaders
Former Marquette General Hospital site
UPDATE: NMU Foundation’s legal counsel responds to Rep. Cambensy’s letter to AG Nessel; Cambensy issues new statement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicks off UP Budget Tour in Marquette

Latest News

FILE - Photo of ballot
Board of State Canvassers certifies primary election results
Railroads of Marquette County Exhibit
MRHC special exhibit looks at locomotion in Marquette County through the years
Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
U.P. kids find "fossils" at a dig site at the Moosewood Nature Center.
Moosewood Nature Center, community partners host dino-orienteering workshop