Dickinson County first responders partner with Dunkin Donuts for Special Olympics fundraiser

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders in Iron Mountain partnered with Dunkin Donuts Friday, to fundraise for the Special Olympics.

A new face anchored the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts. You see Lt. Jeremy Hauswirth of the Michigan State Police protecting the community, but Friday, he is an honorary shift leader and cashier operator.

“I can tell you I am utterly unqualified for this position. It is a lot of fun and I am learning fast, they’re putting up with me here,” Hauswirth said.

Dunkin Donuts Regional Supervisor Kevin Kane said 50 stores across the U.P., Wisconsin and Northern Minnesota will raise $75,000 in five hours. Special Olympic athletes were there to help raise money, too.

“I have a fun time competing in the Special Olympics, I enjoy competing against other people,” said Peter Brigham, Special Olympics athlete.

First responders from Kingsford Public Safety and Iron Mountain Fire Department dropped munchkins into people’s mouths from the roof. Hauswirth said working with the athletes is heartwarming and fun.

“We love working with the athletes in the Torch Run and supporting them here, it is just a great time,” Hauswirth said.

Brigham competed in Florida in 2018 in four different events. Hauswirth said every athlete he has worked with loves getting involved.

“It is great for the kids, it is great for the athletes to be able to be involved,” Hauswirth said. “It is a terrific event and terrific program.”

While Hauswirth looks forward to returning to his day job, he is getting the hang of drive-thru operations.

