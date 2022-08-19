Calm morning with scattered rain in afternoon

Mostly calm skies start off the morning for most but some rain has passed through some of our southern counties. Rain chances rise in the afternoon with mostly scattered rounds of rain with isolated thundershowers in the mix as well. This will be mostly the case for Friday and Saturday with the rain tapering off on Sunday. Once the weekend passes chances of rain diminish leaving behind partly cloudy skies with more sun throughout next week.

Friday: Scattered showers and thundershowers throughout the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; more rain in store for the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy throughout the day; last few rounds of rain in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Monday: Decreasing clouds in the morning; mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated rain possible

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.