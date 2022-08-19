Cactus species new to the UP discovered growing in the Huron Mountains

Known as the eastern prickly-pear cactus, its closest growing place is hundreds of miles away in lower Michigan’s sand dunes
A cactus species new to the U.P known as the eastern prickly-pear cactus was discovered growing...
A cactus species new to the U.P known as the eastern prickly-pear cactus was discovered growing in the Huron Mountains by MTU's Ryne Rutherford.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A cactus species never seen in the U.P. has been found growing in the Huron Mountains in Marquette County.

Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Ryne Rutherford was tipped off by a resident about the cacti growing in the area.

He discovered that it was the eastern prickly-pear cactus (opuntia cespitosa), the second species found to be growing in the U.P.

The first cactus discovered, the fragile prickly pear (opuntia fragilis), was found decades ago north of the new cactus’s location and can be found at the Huron Mountain Club.

The fragile prickly pear is smaller and more prickly, while the eastern variety is the opposite and has much bigger flowers.

“It’s a larger, showier species,” said Rutherford. “It actually occurs on the sand dunes in lower Michigan as well, but it’s several hundred miles disjunct from the rest of its range, which means there’s a big area in-between where’s it not found.”

He says the discovery supports his findings that species like the prickly-pear cactus may be expanding their locations.

“It matches what I’m already finding in this kind of environment,” Rutherford said. “Species that normally wouldn’t be here, but as the climate warms up, we could potentially see some of these species expand their ranges.”

Rutherford has sent a series of voucher specimens of the cactus to both the University of Michigan and the University of Florida for further study.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604...
2 kids evaluated by hospital personnel after Forsyth Township duplex fire
Whitmer at NMU
Governor Whitmer holds roundtable on rural issues with UP leaders
Former Marquette General Hospital site
UPDATE: NMU Foundation’s legal counsel responds to Rep. Cambensy’s letter to AG Nessel; Cambensy issues new statement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicks off UP Budget Tour in Marquette

Latest News

TV6's Grace Blair takes a look at how Upper Michigan's annual fair began.
Organizers, vendors take a look at the UP State Fair’s roots
TV6's Clint McLeod shows us a law enforcement fundraiser held at Dunkin Donuts locations across...
Dickinson County first responders partner with Dunkin Donuts for Special Olympics fundraiser
TV6's Annette Giachino highlights Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's visit to the...
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
FILE - Photo of ballot
Board of State Canvassers certifies primary election results