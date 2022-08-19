Cactus species new to the UP discovered growing in the Huron Mountains

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A cactus species never seen in the U.P. has been found growing in the Huron Mountains in Marquette County.

Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Ryne Rutherford was tipped off by a resident about the cacti growing in the area.

He discovered that it was the eastern prickly-pear cactus (opuntia cespitosa), the second species found to be growing in the U.P.

The first cactus discovered, the fragile prickly pear (opuntia fragilis), was found decades ago north of the new cactus’s location and can be found at the Huron Mountain Club.

The fragile prickly pear is smaller and more prickly, while the eastern variety is the opposite and has much bigger flowers.

“It’s a larger, showier species,” said Rutherford. “It actually occurs on the sand dunes in lower Michigan as well, but it’s several hundred miles disjunct from the rest of its range, which means there’s a big area in-between where’s it not found.”

He says the discovery supports his findings that species like the prickly-pear cactus may be expanding their locations.

“It matches what I’m already finding in this kind of environment,” Rutherford said. “Species that normally wouldn’t be here, but as the climate warms up, we could potentially see some of these species expand their ranges.”

Rutherford has sent a series of voucher specimens of the cactus to both the University of Michigan and the University of Florida for further study.

