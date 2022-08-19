Board of State Canvassers certifies primary election results

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Following a brief discussion Michigan’s bipartisan Board of State Canvassers today unanimously voted to certify the August primary elections.

Prior to their meeting today, the bipartisan boards of county canvassers in the state’s 83 counties also certified the primary elections that took place in their jurisdictions.

“Michigan’s canvassing boards fulfilled their lawful duty to review and certify the election results for the August primary,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Congratulations to the more than 1,600 township, city, and county clerks who once again administered a secure, high turnout election with professionalism that reflects their sincere commitment to ensuring every valid vote is counted and every voice is heard.”

The now certified results of the primary elections determine many of the candidates who will be on ballots in the November 8 general election.

The candidates certified by the Board are now included on a candidate listing found on a webpage available at Michigan.gov/elections. This list of candidates will change as candidates are nominated by political party conventions and filing officials make eligibility determinations.

Clerks will begin processing absentee ballot request forms from registered voters for the general election on Aug. 25. Absentee ballots will become available at clerk offices 35 days later, on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.