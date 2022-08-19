Aspirus Ironwood Hospital launches renovation project

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Ironwood Hospital and Clinics has kicked off plans to improve its facilities over the next year.

The multi-phased renovation project began the week of Aug. 15 with an initial focus on updating interior finishes and remodeling designated spaces to improve safety and patient experience, and enhance workflow for staff. Aspirus said the work will support key services by creating a calmer and more restful environment.

“Providing an outstanding patient experience is our top priority,” said Paula Chermside, Chief Administrative Officer at Aspirus Ironwood. “We are doing all we can to minimize the impact this remodeling project has on our patients.”

Phase 1 includes a refresh of medical-surgical patient rooms, waiting rooms and a new delivery room for expecting moms, complete with an ADA-compliant bathroom and walk-in shower. Phase 1 also includes the addition of a Fluoroscopy Machine in Imaging. This technology allows medical professionals to view x-rays without the taking or developing photographs.

Employees will also have enhanced and dedicated areas for care with the addition of a new physical therapy room, offices and nurses’ station.

“These improvements will enhance privacy and dedicated areas for our care teams,” Chermside said.

A new mechanical system will also be installed as part of renovation plans to provide isolation capability for all intensive care suites. The new system will provide an environment that protects the building structure, creates safe and healthy surroundings, and offers optimal heating, cooling and ventilation.

Future phases of the project are in the planning stage and will include remodeling pre- and post-op suites in surgical services as well as upgrading the Aspirus Ironwood Swing Bed Program. Swing Bed is a short-term, skilled care program designed to help patients rehab before returning home.

