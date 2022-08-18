Village of Laurium seeks public input through master plan survey

Laurium would like to hear from its residents
Trees in Laurium.
Trees in Laurium.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of Laurium is seeking community input as it updates its master plan.

There is a survey the village hopes community members will fill out.

According to the website, you can “fill out the survey virtually and email a completed copy to jri@bria2.com or you may print a hard copy and return it to the village office. All surveys must be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 31.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain
Mugshot of Michael Lamb from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Gwinn man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct
MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil...
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue

Latest News

Tracey Tippett (left) accepts her recognition
UP Veteran of the Year honored at state fair
Governor Whitmer speaking at the U.P. State Fair.
Gov. Whitmer discusses important UP issues at ‘Lunch with the Governor’
The Marquette County Sheriff's Department
Powell Township woman with dementia found safe
Nancy Gerwatowski was extradited back to Michigan on a warrant related to the Mackinac county...
Final Pretrial date set for mother of ‘Baby Garnet’ in Mackinac County Circuit Court