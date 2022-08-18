Village of Laurium seeks public input through master plan survey
Laurium would like to hear from its residents
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of Laurium is seeking community input as it updates its master plan.
There is a survey the village hopes community members will fill out.
According to the website, you can “fill out the survey virtually and email a completed copy to jri@bria2.com or you may print a hard copy and return it to the village office. All surveys must be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 31.”
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.