Village of Laurium seeks public input through master plan survey

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of Laurium is seeking community input as it updates its master plan.

There is a survey the village hopes community members will fill out.

According to the website, you can “fill out the survey virtually and email a completed copy to jri@bria2.com or you may print a hard copy and return it to the village office. All surveys must be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 31.”

