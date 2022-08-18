Upper Michigan Today hits Blackrocks Brewery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today hits the road to check out a popular Marquette brewery.

Andy Langlois, co-owner and “brewsician” of Blackrocks Brewery, reflects on his year and business and talks about the site’s new expansion.

Blackrocks Brewery co-owner Andy Langlois talks about the brewery's recent expansion.

Steve Farr, the brewery’s “pirate of propaganda” stumped the whole community with the brewery’s golden ticket hunt. Farr talks about the mug club’s exclusivity.

Steve Farf, the "pirate of propaganda" at Blackrocks Brewery, talks about the golden ticket and mug club exclusivity.

David Manson, the brewery’s other co-owner, talks about production and keeping customers happy with a rotating tap list.

David Manson, co-owner of Blackrocks Brewery, talks about beer production.

Finally, what to expect in the coming months from Blackrocks Brewery + live music from the Wallens.

Upper Michigan Today talks merchandise, music, and what's coming up at Blackrocks Brewery.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.