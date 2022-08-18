Upper Michigan Today hits Blackrocks Brewery

Episode 98 hits the popular Marquette brewery
Upper Michigan Today hits Blackrocks Brewery for episode 98.
Upper Michigan Today hits Blackrocks Brewery for episode 98.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today hits the road to check out a popular Marquette brewery.

Andy Langlois, co-owner and “brewsician” of Blackrocks Brewery, reflects on his year and business and talks about the site’s new expansion.

Steve Farr, the brewery’s “pirate of propaganda” stumped the whole community with the brewery’s golden ticket hunt. Farr talks about the mug club’s exclusivity.

David Manson, the brewery’s other co-owner, talks about production and keeping customers happy with a rotating tap list.

Finally, what to expect in the coming months from Blackrocks Brewery + live music from the Wallens.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

