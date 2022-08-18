UP Health System-Portage Health and Safety Fair returns after two-year hiatus

By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System-Portage hosted its annual Health and Safety Fair Wednesday afternoon.

This is the first time the fair has been hosted since 2019, with COVID-19 preventing the fair from taking place for the last two years.

Tours of police cars, an ambulance, and a fire truck took place outside, as well as community organizations such as the Keweenaw Family Resource Center offering health and safety information

Inside the hospital, the staff offered free health screenings, as well as activities such as an operating room tour and blood typing.

“The turnout has been pretty good,” said UPHS Portage Community Health Coordinator Angela Luskin. “We know we’ve had a few hundred people visit the event today, with lots of happy participants.”

UP Health System-Portage hopes those who dropped by thinking about what they’ve learned about health.

“The goal of the Health and Safety Fair is to bring awareness to individuals’ health and their wellness,” continued Luskin. “And what a great opportunity to get those free screenings, and just maybe think about things related to our health that we don’t always give enough attention to.”

UP Health System-Portage plans to hold its fair at its usual time in June of next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

