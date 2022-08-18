Times of thunderstorms into the weekend

An upper-level trough will dig in and a closed-off area of low pressure will eventually form as a result. This will track south of the U.P., Allowing showers and storms to develop at times today through the weekend. Some storms could produce times of moderate rain.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers this afternoon through the evening

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° inland, mid to near upper 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° inland, mid to near upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Clouds decreasing with skies becoming partly sunny and a few spotty showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.