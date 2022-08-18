Sunflowers in peak bloom at Hall Farms
Time is running out to check out the flowers this summer
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer wraps up, so does the sunflower season.
Teressa Hall of Hall Farms in Rock says these are your last few days to catch the flowers in full bloom.
Hall explains what to expect from a visit to the farm and gives you tips for taking home the blooms.
Hall Farms is located at 2623 St. Nicholas 31st Rd., in Rock.
