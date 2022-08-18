Sunflowers in peak bloom at Hall Farms

Time is running out to check out the flowers this summer
Tia Trudgeon visits Hall Farms in Rock, MI.
Tia Trudgeon visits Hall Farms in Rock, MI.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer wraps up, so does the sunflower season.

Teressa Hall of Hall Farms in Rock says these are your last few days to catch the flowers in full bloom.

The sunflowers are in peak bloom at Hall Farms in Rock.

Hall explains what to expect from a visit to the farm and gives you tips for taking home the blooms.

What to expect from your visit to Hall Farms' sunflower field.

Hall Farms is located at 2623 St. Nicholas 31st Rd., in Rock.

