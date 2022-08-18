Sunday Lake in Gogebic County reopens

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The beach at Sunday Lake in Wakefield has reopened for swimming.

The beach closed on Tuesday after the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) says its staff observed a harmful algal bloom while conducting weekly beach monitoring for E. Coli. Samples taken on Monday were positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers.

WUHD took additional samples for toxins associated with harmful algal blooms and have determined that the water is now safe. The harmful algal bloom originally observed on August 15 has now dissipated.

WUPHD was able to quickly sample the water for toxin due to new testing supplies for algal bloom toxins provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through a pilot program that involves monitoring and testing of suspect algal blooms.

WUPHD operates a beach water monitoring lab in their Hancock offices and is excited to be able to offer this public health service to the community.

Summer is peak season for the formation of harmful algal blooms (HABs) in lakes and rivers that can present health hazards to people and pets. The public should be mindful of potential algal blooms that can occur when water surface is warm. They should avoid contact with water that has algae or any surface water that is not visually clear.

WUPHD recommends the public avoid swimming after large rain events due to storm water runoff that contaminates the water.

Suspicious-looking algae can be reported to EGLE by calling the Environmental Assistance Center at 1-800-662-9278 or sending an e-mail to AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov.

