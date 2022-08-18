Sunday Lake in Gogebic County reopens

Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Western U.P. Health Department logo.(WUPHD/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The beach at Sunday Lake in Wakefield has reopened for swimming.

The beach closed on Tuesday after the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) says its staff observed a harmful algal bloom while conducting weekly beach monitoring for E. Coli. Samples taken on Monday were positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers.

WUHD took additional samples for toxins associated with harmful algal blooms and have determined that the water is now safe. The harmful algal bloom originally observed on August 15 has now dissipated.

WUPHD was able to quickly sample the water for toxin due to new testing supplies for algal bloom toxins provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through a pilot program that involves monitoring and testing of suspect algal blooms.

WUPHD operates a beach water monitoring lab in their Hancock offices and is excited to be able to offer this public health service to the community.

Summer is peak season for the formation of harmful algal blooms (HABs) in lakes and rivers that can present health hazards to people and pets. The public should be mindful of potential algal blooms that can occur when water surface is warm. They should avoid contact with water that has algae or any surface water that is not visually clear.

WUPHD recommends the public avoid swimming after large rain events due to storm water runoff that contaminates the water.

Suspicious-looking algae can be reported to EGLE by calling the Environmental Assistance Center at 1-800-662-9278 or sending an e-mail to AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain
Mugshot of Michael Lamb from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Gwinn man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct
MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil...
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue

Latest News

Trees in Laurium.
Village of Laurium seeks public input through master plan survey
The Marquette County Sheriff's Department
Powell Township woman with dementia found safe
Nancy Gerwatowski was extradited back to Michigan on a warrant related to the Mackinac county...
Final Pretrial date set for mother of ‘Baby Garnet’ in Mackinac County Circuit Court
Whitmer visits UPCC Summer Camp
Gov. Whitmer attends UPCC Building Trades Summer Camp graduation
Cheese Lady
‘Cheese Lady’ returns to U.P. State Fair for 10th year