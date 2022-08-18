Rumbling interruption of storms, rain through the weekend

Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the U.P. until drier conditions later Sunday.
Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the U.P. until drier conditions later Sunday.
Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the U.P. until drier conditions later Sunday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A low pressure system from the Canadian Prairies digs towards the U.P. and the Western Great Lakes region. As it cuts off from the northwesterly jet stream over Central Ontario, the low nearly becomes stationary as it slowly treks towards southern Wisconsin -- as a result, the system brings multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to Upper Michigan through the weekend. Rainfall totals from Wednesday night to Sunday can exceed 1″.

A predominantly northwesterly jet stream keeps the temperature trend around seasonal next week.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, becoming fewer in coverage by morning

>Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

Friday: Occasional showers and thunderstorms, scattered in coverage during the afternoon; southerly breezes gusting up to 20 mph

>Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers, few thunderstorms then diminishing late

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday & Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain
Mugshot of Michael Lamb from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Gwinn man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct
MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil...
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue

Latest News

showers
Times of thunderstorms into the weekend
A slow-moving system from the Canadian Prairies brings scattered showers, t'storms throughout...
Here comes the rain again -- rounds of showers, storms through the weekend
showers
More active pattern setting in
After Tuesday's sunny sensation, scattered showers, few thunderstorms move in west and becoming...
Clouding up to a showery return Wednesday