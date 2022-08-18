Rumbling interruption of storms, rain through the weekend

A low pressure system from the Canadian Prairies digs towards the U.P. and the Western Great Lakes region. As it cuts off from the northwesterly jet stream over Central Ontario, the low nearly becomes stationary as it slowly treks towards southern Wisconsin -- as a result, the system brings multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to Upper Michigan through the weekend. Rainfall totals from Wednesday night to Sunday can exceed 1″.

A predominantly northwesterly jet stream keeps the temperature trend around seasonal next week.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, becoming fewer in coverage by morning

>Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

Friday: Occasional showers and thunderstorms, scattered in coverage during the afternoon; southerly breezes gusting up to 20 mph

>Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers, few thunderstorms then diminishing late

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday & Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower

>Highs: 70s

