Report: 14% of doctors admit drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with stress

A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage...
A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage stress.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has some healthcare workers stressed out and looking for ways to ease their tensions.

According to a report on healthcare workers’ mental health released Thursday, 21% of physicians say they’ve taken drugs or drank alcohol more than once per day.

Additionally, 14% report consuming alcohol or controlled substances while at work.

The findings from the Mind-Body Health treatment chain APN were based on 1,000 healthcare workers questioned in July.

Researchers also say many of these healthcare workers suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder while experiencing trauma similar to what wartime soldiers go through.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain
Mugshot of Michael Lamb from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Gwinn man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct
MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil...
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue

Latest News

FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA...
Judge blocks Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
Jail bars in a prison
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
A boy learns about soil
Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding