Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four staff from the Baraga Correctional Facility were hospitalized Thursday following an attack by prisoners.

The Michigan Department of Corrections told TV6 that prison officers were monitoring the Level V (maximum security) yard activities when five prisoners began attacking the correctional staff who were monitoring them.

MDOC said the prisoners began to throw closed-fist punches to the head and neck of staff. Additional staff were called to help subdue the attack through the use of tasers and chemical agents.

Of the four staff sent to the hospital, two were seriously injured. All four have been treated and released, with two officers returning to work at the prison shortly after.

The prisoners who led the attack were detained and transported to other maximum-security facilities.

The Michigan State Police were notified and members of the Emergency Response Team went to the facility to assist.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.