Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital

Jail bars in a prison
Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four staff from the Baraga Correctional Facility were hospitalized Thursday following an attack by prisoners.

The Michigan Department of Corrections told TV6 that prison officers were monitoring the Level V (maximum security) yard activities when five prisoners began attacking the correctional staff who were monitoring them.

MDOC said the prisoners began to throw closed-fist punches to the head and neck of staff. Additional staff were called to help subdue the attack through the use of tasers and chemical agents.

Of the four staff sent to the hospital, two were seriously injured. All four have been treated and released, with two officers returning to work at the prison shortly after.

The prisoners who led the attack were detained and transported to other maximum-security facilities.

The Michigan State Police were notified and members of the Emergency Response Team went to the facility to assist.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain
Mugshot of Michael Lamb from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Gwinn man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct
MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil...
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue

Latest News

A boy learns about soil
Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding
Tracey Tippett (left) accepts her recognition
UP Veteran of the Year honored at state fair
Governor Whitmer speaking at the U.P. State Fair.
Gov. Whitmer discusses important UP issues at ‘Lunch with the Governor’
Trees in Laurium.
Village of Laurium seeks public input through master plan survey