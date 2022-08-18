Powell Township woman with dementia found safe

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday Aug. 17 around 7:30 PM, The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Search and Rescue were called to locate a 75-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her residence in Powell Township earlier that day.

She was found in the woods, tired but in good condition according the sheriff’s office.

She was returned to her family at her home.

Assisting on the scene was the Michigan State Police and their K-9 Team.

Marquette County offers a program called Life Tracker. This program is a partnership between the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, RSVP, and TRIAD. It uses telemetry based tracking to locate special needs people that may be at risk of wandering.

For more information on Life Tracker, contact RSVP here.

