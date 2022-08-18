New website explores relationship between NMU and UP

New NMU Website
New NMU Website(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new website has been launched that explores the relationship between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Peninsula. Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, and his team have been working on the website for the past three years.

The site, called Maamawi Ozhigi/Together We Grow’ is now live and Truckey says it’s important to see how connected the U.P. and NMU have been over the years.

“The whole idea of this is to look at that relationship, and how they both have made positive impacts on one another and I don’t want to say impacts but also there sometimes have been frictions that have happened between Northern’s role and the U.P.’s role at Northern,” Truckey said.

Truckey also says the website is anything but static. They’ll be updating the site, and sharing new stories and materials.

