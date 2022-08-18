Negaunee Elks hosting Bean Bag Brawl this Saturday

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Elks Lodge is gearing up for the 2022 Bean Bag Brawl on Saturday, August 20. The bean bag tournament will raise money to support Negaunee High School scholarships and the local veteran’s fund.

Competitive teams will have to bring their own bean bags and the cost is $50 with a 50% payout, the cost for social teams is $30. Organizers say they plan on a fun day and hope to raise money for these causes.

“The event itself is going to be a lot of fun, it’s always been very successful and well attended in the past, there are lots of positive responses from it and it’s a really great time and a chance to support a good cause,” said Sara Munson, Negaunee Elks Lodge Youth Committee chair.

The Bean Bag Brawl is set for this Saturday, August 20. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the competition begins at noon.

