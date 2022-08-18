MTU and Nara Family celebrate ribbon-cutting of Nara Family Maple Center in Bootjack

The center will allow visitors to observe local wildlife and learn how to make maple syrup in both older and modern ways.
MTU's Nara Family Maple Center was declared open at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bootjack, with...
MTU's Nara Family Maple Center was declared open at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bootjack, with the land for construction being donated by Ruth Nara and her family.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOOTJACK, Mich. (WLUC) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Michigan Tech University (MTU) Nara Family Maple Center Thursday.

Located in the Nara Family Forest in Bootjack near Lake Linden, it was donated to MTU by Ruth Nara and her family.

Ruth’s late husband, Robert, had made maple syrup in a building his family owned next to where the center is constructed.

“His family made the maple syrup in that old building,” said Ruth. “And he went through the woods by himself at night, and took care of the fires that heated the sap to keep the water flowing out of it so it made maple syrup.”

The center will allow visitors to learn about local wildlife and natural resources.

They will also learn how maple syrup is made, both through an evaporator at the center and through older methods.

“We’ll also show students how other ways of evaporating maple sap have happened over the years,” said MTU Interim Provost Andrew Storer. “From boiling sap over an open fire to the more sophisticated evaporator we have in the building.”

Additionally, the center will be open to visitors in the wintertime.

