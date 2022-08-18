Mother accused of pepper spraying school bus with children on board, authorities say

Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, has been arrested after police say she used pepper spray while on an...
Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, has been arrested after police say she used pepper spray while on an elementary school bus.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Gibson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WFOX/WJAX) - A Georgia woman was taken into police custody after reportedly using pepper spray on a school bus on Tuesday.

A witness, who wanted to stay anonymous, said Shaquayle Cuyler got involved in a disagreement with one of her neighbors that day.

Georgia authorities said the 30-year-old mother then had an issue with the school bus driver and monitor that led to her using pepper spray.

According to school officials, the bus driver and monitor had to be taken to a hospital after the reported incident.

Authoroties said 24 students were on the bus. Emergency medical services treated them at the scene, and they were taken to school by another bus.

Copyright 2022 WFOX/WJAX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain
Mugshot of Michael Lamb from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Gwinn man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct
MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil...
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue

Latest News

FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Woman says it was her and R. Kelly in key video at 2008 trial
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Justice Dept.: 3 men charged in Whitey Bulger’s killing
Governor Whitmer was at the U.P. State Fair for the annual Lunch with the Governor. Food was...
Gov. Whitmer discusses important UP issues at ‘Lunch with the Governor’
Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the U.P. until drier conditions later Sunday.
TV6 Weather on Demand with Ben Kouchnerkavich - Thursday, 08/18/2022
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs