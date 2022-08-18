Marquette County Health Department offers sexual health services

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department is known for immunizations, but the clinic wants the community to know it offers much more.

The health department offers a variety of sexual health programs, such as family planning, STI treatment and breast and cervical cancer services. Family planning services include fertility awareness and barrier methods all the way up to intrauterine devices and everything in between. MCHD also offers clinical breast screening, mammogram ordering, pap smears and counseling services for anything related to sexual and reproductive health.

MCHD says everyone could benefit from these services.

“It encourages people of all ages, of all genders, to be aware of their sexual health and reproductive health,” said Brooke Loewen, Marquette County Health Department physician assistant. “[It also encourages them to] seek us to help plan their desired pregnancy or no pregnancies and spacing of their children.”

Marquette County Health Department bills insurance, Medicaid or UPHP. All services are offered at little to no cost without insurance.

