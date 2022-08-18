MAPS teacher shares importance of finding passion outside of classroom
Upper Michigan Today episode 99 features Karla McCutcheon
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette Area Public Schools teacher Karla McCutcheon joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson as a UMT guest host.
McCutcheon talks about the importance of finding your passion outside of the classroom through extracurricular activities.
Plus... she shares a copycat Olive Garden recipe for when you’re the parent in charge of team dinners.
Finally... advice to parents as they get ready to send their kids back to school.
