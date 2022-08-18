MAPS teacher shares importance of finding passion outside of classroom

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette Area Public Schools teacher Karla McCutcheon joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson as a UMT guest host.

Marquette Area Public Schools teacher Karla McCutcheon guest hosts Upper Michigan Today episode 99.

McCutcheon talks about the importance of finding your passion outside of the classroom through extracurricular activities.

Marquette educator Karla McCutcheon talks about the importance of finding your passion outside of the classroom.

Plus... she shares a copycat Olive Garden recipe for when you’re the parent in charge of team dinners.

Karla McCutcheon shares a copycat Olive Garden salad on Upper Michigan Today.

Finally... advice to parents as they get ready to send their kids back to school.

Marquette teacher Karla McCutcheon shares advice for parents before the school year starts.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.