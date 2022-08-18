LSCP holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership

Select Realty co-owners cut the ribbon
Select Realty co-owners cut the ribbon(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) added a business to its organization Thursday.

The LSCP held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership. LSCP connects businesses, organizations, leaders, and legislators to provide a legislative voice for programs and policies that it says strengthen its regional economy.

Select Realty says it feels good to be part of the organization.

“It’s wonderful,” said Andi Goriesky, Select Realty co-owner. “It’s part of being part of this wonderful Marquette business association and part of the township. We’re happy to be involved and stay involved.”

LSCP’s next event will be Fall Fest on Aug. 29 at 11 am at NMU.

