Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is having fun with food this weekend.

Let’s Grow KI is hosting Fun with Food Funding Saturday. Attendees can expect an afternoon of food demos and samples, foraging, food supply resources, and activities for kids. The event will feature speakers from Northern Michigan University, MARESA, and the DNR.

Organizers say everyone can benefit from learning about food supply resources.

“We are kind of at the end of the food supply chain,” said Jordan Russell, Let’s Grow KI program director. “So having some access to and knowledge of different food resources in your area specifically seems like a pretty important thing for everyone.”

The event will be at noon this Saturday, Aug. 20, at the intersection of Scorpion and Tarzon in KI Sawyer.

