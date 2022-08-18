Lakenenland free music festival starts Friday

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakenenland in Chocolay Township is once again holding its free music festival. Bands will perform for two days, beginning Friday evening.

The festival will feature genres of music from blues to folk, and even funk. Camping will be available on site. It’s also free to attend, although raffle tickets and booster buttons are being sold to help cover costs.

“It’s real laid back,” said Tom Lakenen, Owner of Lakenenland. “It’s strictly just for fun, the whole event is free, carry-ins are welcome, there’s plenty of room for tent camping. It’s just about coming out, having fun, listening to some music, drink a couple of beers if you want or whatever.”

The festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Saturday. It will run from noon until 11 p.m.

