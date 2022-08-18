Harley Owners Group visits Bay Cliff Health Camp, makes donation

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Harley Owners Group presenting a check to the Bay Cliff Health Camp Wednesday evening. The group, known as the HOGs, is raising nearly $5,000 for the campers.

This camp is for children and adults living with physical disabilities. The HOGs received a warm welcome Wednesday evening as campers lined up with signs to watch them ride through on their motorcycles.

“We had a bike night earlier this year at Remi’s and we had a quilt made and we were raffling off the quilt which we did very well with, we’ve backed Bay Cliff for a number of years, we always like coming up here for Bay Cliff for the kids,” said Brent Riley, Superior HOG Chapter 3803 Director.

The Harley Owners Group is planning another bike night at the Up North Lodge next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.