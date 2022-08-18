Gov. Whitmer discusses important UP issues at ‘Lunch with the Governor’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer was at the U.P. State Fair for the annual Lunch with the Governor. Food was provided by businesses in Delta County.

But Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the main reason people attended. The Democrat, who is up for re-election in November, says she loves coming to the fair each year and it’s the people that make the U.P. such a great place.

“Being able to engage with folks, talking about some of the great work we’re doing in rural development,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Part of that rural development includes better access to the internet. Governor Whitmer says it’s critical to get the U.P. connected.

“You can work from anywhere now if you’re connected. Why not work from paradise, right? Pure Michigan is a huge selling point for us but only if we’re all connected,” said Gov. Whitmer.

The governor highlighted Calumet Electronics. It received a $6.5 million grant from the state, allowing the company to employ 380 Michiganders.

“They are key to our ongoing efforts to take jobs from China and bring them back here to the state of Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer.

While this event is not part of the governor’s campaign, she still took questions about key topics in this year’s election – like abortion.

“I don’t know when or if our Supreme Court will render a decision but we all have an opportunity to vote in November on a ballot initiative on this issue, and I’ll be supporting that,” said Gov. Whitmer.

The first-term governor says growing up, she thought she’d be a reporter. But is now proud to serve the people of Michigan.

“This is the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Whether it was when I was in the House or the Senate and certainly as governor. I am grateful to be here. We’ve been through a lot. It’s been tough times, but tough times call for tough people and the people of Michigan are as tough as it gets.”

The governor walked around the fair and says she was impressed with the kids and young adults in 4H.

TV6 did email Tudor Dixon’s office for comment but no one has replied.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.