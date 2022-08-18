Gov. Whitmer attends UPCC Building Trades Summer Camp graduation

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second day of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s UP Budget Tour continued at the UP Construction Council’s Building Trades Summer Camp Graduation Thursday.

Twenty-six high school students from the Delta and Schoolcraft areas completed a six-week introduction to construction activities. Whitmer said the summer camp is a unique opportunity.

“You’ve gotten some first-hand experience that will ensure that you will end in a good-paying job, start an apprenticeship or pursue skills after high school,” Whitmer said.

UPCC Executive Director Mike Smith said students, ages 14 through 17, learned numerous skills.

“Framing, wood and metal studs, plumbing and welding, electrical, hanging and finishing drywall and mixing cement and laying brick,” Smith said.

Whitmer said these skills are essential in building a better Michigan.

“What you’ve learned during this camp is what you’ve learned from each other and your incredible instructor’s intangible values,” Whitmer said. “Teamwork, grit and passion that has driven Michiganders for generations,”

She promised to ensure opportunities for skilled trades workers.

“I want to be very clear, I believe that unions are incredibly important to the health and welfare of our state to our ability to rebuild a Michigan that is competitive, that is a place where every person can have equal opportunity,” Whitmer said.

Smith said he hopes the program will rotate across the entire U.P. in the future.

“We plan to create and adopt a program in high school where seniors can go through a pre-apprenticeship with local school districts.”

For more information on the UPCC Building Trades Summer Camp click here.

