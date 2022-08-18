Future Electronics Workforce Summit held at MTU’s Rozsa Center

The Future Electronics Workforce Summit was held at MTU's Rozsa Center, with the goal of devising strategies to create a sustainable electronics workforce in the U.P.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s work underway to create an electronics-focused workforce in the U.P.

The Future Electronics Workforce Summit was held at MTU’s Rozsa Center Houghton on Wednesday. The conference’s overarching goal is to develop plans to create a sustainable electronics workforce.

The passing of the federal CHIPS Act and a push to re-shore industries in the U.S is creating a high demand for microelectronics workers.

But InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante believes the U.P is already ahead of the game.

“In light of the investment that the CHIPS Act makes, you’re going to see this nationally, but I think we’re ahead of the curve,” said Fittante. “The Keweenaw, we take it for granted, but it’s really a special place in terms of the innovation that’s taking place right here and right now.”

The focus to nurture such a workforce in the U.P stems from its electronics-focused entities.

“One of the things that surprise people,” continued Fittante. “Is just the level of investment that we have in technology here starting with Michigan Tech, of course, and MTech SmartZone. So when you look at some of the industries in the Keweenaw that’s been stood up by the virtue of those sorts of institutions that have are assisting them, like Calumet Electronics, it really speaks to why this conference is here and what that opportunity looks like.”

Roughly 50 participants attended the conference, including Department of Defense and Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Programs (IBAS) members.

They also discussed how industry, government, and educational institutions must cooperate to develop this workforce.

“As we work together, we can start solving some of these issues,” said Upper Peninsula Michigan Works CEO Bill Raymond. “Instead of every few years, we’re back at the same place and talking about the same problems and how we get the solutions.”

Michigan Tech was also recognized by IBAS as a driving force toward rebuilding the U.S. industrial base and workforce, presenting them with a plaque for the achievement.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the steps the collaboration takes toward building this workforce.

