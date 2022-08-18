‘Cheese Lady’ returns to U.P. State Fair for 10th year

Cheese Lady
Cheese Lady(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Miracle of Life Pavilion, Sarah Kaufmann worked for her fourth day Thursday, sculpting 640 pounds of yellow cheddar cheese.

She has returned to the U.P. State Fair for the 10th year.

This year’s sculpture will be in the image of a super hero cow named Moo-tilda and will fit the theme of ‘dairy cows are our superheroes’.

Kaufmann started carving cheese 25 years ago in Wisconsin. She says the UP State Fair is a special event.

“I have to say this is one of the sweetest and most loving fairs that I carve cheese at. The people are here and they love the fair, they’re eager to see what I’m carving again,” Kaufmann said.

The cheese sculpture is a celebration of dairy farmers and cows in the Upper Peninsula. Kaufman estimates it will take her 120 hours in total to complete.

