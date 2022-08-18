AG Nessel: No timetable for review of concerns about former Marquette hospital redevelopment

Former Marquette General Hospital site
Former Marquette General Hospital site(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe and Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is going to do a comprehensive evaluation of all the communication it’s received about the redevelopment of Marquette’s old hospital.

State Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, asked Nessel last month to look into several concerns, including a conflict of interest between the NMU Foundation and the project’s master developer, the Veridea Group.

Nessel was at the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba Thursday. The Democrat says her office is reviewing all of the communication it’s received from everyone involved, and letters continue to come in.

“We just want to be fair to all parties involved,” Nessel said. “Especially when you have serious accusations that are made, you want to look at it from a fair, unbiased, impartial perspective and make sure that you’re evaluating all of the facts before you make any kind of decision.”

Nessel says her office is at the very beginning of the process, and there’s no timetable for how long the investigation will take. Nessel says she understands people want to make sure their tax dollars are being spent appropriately.

“There are some problematic issues that were brought up,” she said. “A big part of it is getting to the genesis of what is factually accurate, what is not factually accurate, and if the law was followed or if it was not. Those are things that are yet to be determined, but we’re working on it now.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain
Mugshot of Michael Lamb from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Gwinn man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct
MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil...
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue

Latest News

Governor Whitmer was at the U.P. State Fair for the annual Lunch with the Governor. Food was...
Gov. Whitmer discusses important UP issues at ‘Lunch with the Governor’
Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the U.P. until drier conditions later Sunday.
TV6 Weather on Demand with Ben Kouchnerkavich - Thursday, 08/18/2022
Lakenenland free music festival starts Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI) hosts a roundtable with parents on Bipartisan education budget
Governor Whitmer directs health insurance companies to lower costs