AG Nessel: No timetable for review of concerns about former Marquette hospital redevelopment

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is going to do a comprehensive evaluation of all the communication it’s received about the redevelopment of Marquette’s old hospital.

State Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, asked Nessel last month to look into several concerns, including a conflict of interest between the NMU Foundation and the project’s master developer, the Veridea Group.

Nessel was at the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba Thursday. The Democrat says her office is reviewing all of the communication it’s received from everyone involved, and letters continue to come in.

“We just want to be fair to all parties involved,” Nessel said. “Especially when you have serious accusations that are made, you want to look at it from a fair, unbiased, impartial perspective and make sure that you’re evaluating all of the facts before you make any kind of decision.”

Nessel says her office is at the very beginning of the process, and there’s no timetable for how long the investigation will take. Nessel says she understands people want to make sure their tax dollars are being spent appropriately.

“There are some problematic issues that were brought up,” she said. “A big part of it is getting to the genesis of what is factually accurate, what is not factually accurate, and if the law was followed or if it was not. Those are things that are yet to be determined, but we’re working on it now.”

