We the People Michigan holds Marquette Energy Justice Open House

We the People Michigan
We the People Michigan(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Most people pay their electric bills or notice when their power goes out, but don’t often think about their energy system. We the People Michigan seeks to change that.

On Tuesday it held a Marquette Energy Justice Open House to help people find out what happens behind the scenes of the energy system. The event featured speakers from the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition and We the People Michigan to explain what the energy system is and how people interact with it.

Organizers say everyone could benefit from a better relationship with the energy system.

“These are conversations that matter for elders in the community who are thinking about their heat in the winter,” said Megan Hess, We the People Michigan rural organizing director. “These are conversations for college kids who are trying to figure out how to pay rent and their electric bills. Everyone is connected to energy in some way, so it’s a good space for anyone to join.”

The open house was held from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Peter White Public Library in the Conference Room.

