Video: Michigan State Police trooper, firefighter rescue 10-year-old boy from river

ALPENA, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured a Michigan State Police trooper and an off-duty fire fighter rescue a 10-year-old boy Thursday.

According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to the Four Mile Dam on Thunder Bay River on reports of a 10-year-old swimmer in distress. When they arrived, they found the boy hanging onto the dam, trapped by the current.

Police said Trooper Talbot retrieved two floatation devices from a patrol cruiser and threw one to the child. The other was given to Christopher Kinsey, an off-duty Wilson Township firefighter, who swam to the boy and escorted him back to shore.

The boy was treated by paramedics at the scene and sent home.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, 73 people have drowned in the Great Lakes in 2022 as of August. There were only 12 in May.

Michigan officials urge residents to stick to designated swim areas, never swim alone, keep a close eye on children and in an emergency, immediately call 911.

More water safety tips can be found on Michigan’s official website here.

