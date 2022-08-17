Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) – A toddler was killed after being hit by an Amazon van, according to police.

The Irvine Police Department said preliminary investigations show a 23-month-old girl was hit in a parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police said the Amazon van was being driven by a third-party contractor.

