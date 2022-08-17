The Ryan Report - Aug. 14, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with Eagle Mine’s External Affairs Manager, Matt Johnson.
Don Ryan's conversation with Eagle Mine's Matt Johnson.
By Don Ryan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday talking to Eagle Mine’s External Affairs Manager, Matt Johnson.

Eagle Mine is an underground, high-grade nickel and copper mine located in western Marquette County.

Because of the emphasis on electric vehicle production, there’s extra interest right now in nickel mining.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

A conversation with Eagle Mine's Matt Johnson.

