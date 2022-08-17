Rural schools seeing changes in enrollment numbers

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - With schools starting soon, many districts are seeing changes in enrollment, especially in rural communities.

The first day of school is swiftly approaching for schools large and small. In Rock, Mid Peninsula is one rural school, with around 200 K-12 students. District Superintendent Eric VanDamme said enrollment trends are positive.

“When I took over about 5 years ago as superintendent, we’ve gained every year since,” VanDamme said. Small gains but nonetheless steady and roughly 5-10 kids per year.”

VanDamme considers this to be a good sign of community growth. VanDamme said the school is a key community center for local townships.

“Having a community center and having great school pride is something that is one of the most important parts of my job,” VanDamme said. “Having football back this school year has been a tremendously positive thing for our community.”

For other communities like Ewen-Trout Creek, Superintendent David Radovich said he has seen some different results in recent years.

“So, we’re looking at going into next year very similar in numbers as we did in the spring,” Radovich said. We graduated with a few more kids than we have right now registered in kindergarten so obviously, that’s going to be a little bit of a deficit.”

Radovich said he hopes with registration being higher this week the small deficit will be made up.

“We have a budget that we can give the students the opportunities that they need and what they want,” Radovich explained. “We also have a benefactor that has given us money to develop a Fab Lab.”

Ewen-Trout Creek schools hosted a back-to-school bash this evening for students to meet teachers.

Ewen-Trout Creek’s first day is next Tuesday and Mid Peninsula starts on Aug. 29.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.