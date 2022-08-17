RE/MAX to hold fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. real estate agency is raising money for children this week.

RE/MAX is holding a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals in Marquette Thursday. The fundraiser will include silent auctions, food and prizes. RE/MAX will give away youth bikes and the RE/MAX balloon crew will be there with activities for kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of this type for CMN Hospitals, the agency has already raised over $100,000 for the organization in the last 10 years.

Organizers say they are excited to raise money for a good cause.

“We’re really excited about the event,” said Fran Sevegney, RE/MAX 1st Realty broker/owner. “The agents and staff here at RE/MAX 1st Realty have really put a lot of effort into putting this event on for the public, for the community and to try and raise money. Hopefully, we’re going to have a great day.”

The event will be Thursday from 4 pm until 7 pm in the RE/MAX parking lot located at 2854 Venture Dr. in Marquette.

