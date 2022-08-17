Proposed train route would link Ann Arbor to Traverse City

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – A proposed train route linking Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost.

The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000, according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.

The Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority received $2.3 million to start its next phase, said Carolyn Ulstad, the non-profit’s transportation program manager.

“This is really big. This is huge,” Ulstad said. ‘This is a much more robust study and will get extremely detailed and will set us up in a really good position to make the passenger service happen.”

The route would make stops in mid-Michigan, including Durand, Owosso, Alma, and Mt. Pleasant.

It’s a positive for every community along the route, Ulstad said.

“When it comes to economic development you really have to look at when the train comes through a town. It makes businesses more likely to want to set up there and also people to live there,” Ulstad said.

The group now plans to conduct surveys and hold events for residents.

Other towns on the line include Cadillac and Howell.

The study is expected to be conducted over the next 18 months.

