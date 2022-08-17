Police find puppy after she was stolen along with pickup truck

Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner in Oregon after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday.

Lola was inside a blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab parked outside a Portland gas station when the truck was stolen at noon, according to police.

Police said that a handgun was also inside the truck.

Lola and the truck were recovered a few hours later, but the handgun was not found.

Police said Lola was “a bit tired after this ordeal, but in good spirits.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

