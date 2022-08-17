PHF awards Copper Country volunteer first responder groups with emergency services grant

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has awarded 11 first responder groups with emergency services grants to enhance accessibility to equipment, services, programs or other activities that may not be possible without additional funding.

Volunteer emergency services across Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties are better prepared to assist citizens thanks to $44,839.50 in grants from PHF. With an allocation of up to $5,000 per grant, the recipients were able to cover costs for a wide variety of department needs.

This year’s 11 grant recipients include:

Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue – Off-Road Vehicle Trailer ($5,000)

Allouez Township Volunteer Fire – Protective Gear ($2,500)

Bootjack Fire & Rescue – Full Response Generator ($4,000)

Calumet Township Fire and Rescue – New Pagers ($5,000)

Copper Harbor Fire Department – SCBA Equipment Replacement ($3,229.50)

Keweenaw Search & Rescue – Search Equipment ($5,000)

Laurium Fire Department – Battery Operated Pressure Ventilation Fan ($2,210)

Ontonagon Volunteer Fire – Airbags & Strut Supports ($5,000)

Quincy-Franklin-Hancock Township Fire – Personal Protection Equipment ($5,000)

Sherman Township Fire & Rescue – Personal Protection Equipment & Communication ($2,900)

Stanton Township Precinct 2 / Toivola Fire - Personal Protection Equipment ($5,000)

Learn more about grant opportunities at Portage Health Foundation by visiting the grants page of the PHF website.

