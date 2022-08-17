Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State

MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
MGN photo of steering wheel and driver(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the operations of Maki Driving School, Inc, after they were found to be in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act.

According to the MDOS, on Tuesday, August 16, the school was issued a suspension after an investigation showed that they failed to maintain required student records, falsified records and issued certificates of completion to students who did not attend or complete course requirements.

The driving school is owned by Marvin Maki as a private business, which he lists on documents with the state as “Maki Driving School, Inc.”

MDOS will be seeking revocation of the provider’s certificate.

Those who have a complaint against Maki Driving School are encouraged to file a complaint online.

The Department of State cannot issue certificates to students who participated in the courses, and consumers may seek remedy by filing a formal criminal complaint and/or pursuing civil litigation.

