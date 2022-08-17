Online harvest registration required for 2022 deer season

A deer stands in green undergrowth in a forest.
A deer stands in green undergrowth in a forest.(KEYC News Now)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New regulations could affect your 2022 deer hunting season.

Online harvest registration is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources cites a decline in response rate to its post-season mail surveys as the primary reason for this change.

The online reports will offer more precise data so the DNR can provide accurate regulation recommendations.

“If you’re a deer hunter, you’re concerned about the population of deer,” said Brian Roell, DNR wildlife biologist. “You want us to be able to best manage that resource. This kind of data – real-time, accurate [data] – is going to be very beneficial to us for setting future regulations.”

Roell added that the data collected is protected, so hunters will not have to worry about disclosing their hunting locations. Hunters can expect the report to take about three to five minutes to complete and it can be done on the DNR website or mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.
UPDATE: Body found of missing woman with dementia in Alger County
Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil...
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue
The construction on Houghton's College Avenue has slowed due to unexpected rocks and a mine...
College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings
Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Latest News

MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
RE/MAX 1st Reality in Marquette, Michigan.
RE/MAX to hold fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
file photo
PHF awards Copper Country volunteer first responder groups with emergency services grant
We the People Michigan
We the People Michigan holds Marquette Energy Justice Open House