Online harvest registration required for 2022 deer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New regulations could affect your 2022 deer hunting season.

Online harvest registration is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources cites a decline in response rate to its post-season mail surveys as the primary reason for this change.

The online reports will offer more precise data so the DNR can provide accurate regulation recommendations.

“If you’re a deer hunter, you’re concerned about the population of deer,” said Brian Roell, DNR wildlife biologist. “You want us to be able to best manage that resource. This kind of data – real-time, accurate [data] – is going to be very beneficial to us for setting future regulations.”

Roell added that the data collected is protected, so hunters will not have to worry about disclosing their hunting locations. Hunters can expect the report to take about three to five minutes to complete and it can be done on the DNR website or mobile app.

