NMU Athletic Director Forrest Karr named AD at University of Minnesota Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (WLUC) - The University of Minnesota Duluth announced the hiring of Forrest Karr as the new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics on Wednesday afternoon.

Since 2012, he has served as the director of athletics at Northern Michigan University.

Previously, Karr served as director of athletics and campus recreation for the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Forrest and his wife Cara have two daughters, Callia and Colette. Karr will officially be introduced as the next Director of Intercollegiate Athletics on Thursday at 2:00 pm at a press conference on the campus of UMD

