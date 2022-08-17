More active pattern setting in

High pressure will slowly move out of the area today leading to clouds increasing. An upper-level trough will deepen in the jetstream eventually leading to a cut-off area of low pressure forming and slowly tracking south of the U.P. This brings multiple rounds of showers and storms to the area from Thursday into the weekend. No severe weather is expected, but rainfall could end up ranging around 1.0-2.0″.

Today: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing during the day. A few isolated showers develop in the western half

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

