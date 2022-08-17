Michigan unemployment rate drops slightly in July

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB), the Michigan unemployment rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point in July from 4.3 percent to 4.2 percent.

Statewide employment inched up by 8,000 and unemployment was reduced by 5,000, resulting in a minor workforce gain of 3,000 over the month.

“Michigan’s jobless rate slid down to 4.2 percent in July after lingering at 4.3 percent over the previous three months,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll jobs advanced by 26,000 in July, reflecting gains throughout most major statewide industries.”

The national jobless rate edged down by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.5 percent in July. Michigan’s July unemployment rate was seven-tenths of a percentage point above the U.S. rate. The national rate declined by 1.9 percentage points over the year, while the statewide rate fell by 2.0 percentage points since July 2021.

